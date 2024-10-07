Blur Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.79 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $19.45 million and $50.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,921,971,655.0608828 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.22980987 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $31,813,213.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

