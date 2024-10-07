Astrafer Price Tops $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1.35 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.02360007 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

