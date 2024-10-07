Jito 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.40 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Jito has a market cap of $238.35 million and $32.40 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,403,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.12560338 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $23,600,150.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

