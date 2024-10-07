SPACE ID (ID) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $280.15 million and $13.57 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.37450926 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $9,086,427.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

