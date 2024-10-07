Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $330.98. The company had a trading volume of 119,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,649. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $332.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.92.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

