Diversified Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $184.04. 186,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,315. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.56 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

