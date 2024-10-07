Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

