Diversified Trust Co Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,879. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

