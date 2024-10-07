Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.48. 106,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

