Diversified Trust Co Invests $6.26 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 154.18% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile



Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

