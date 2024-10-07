Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 4,135,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,808,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

