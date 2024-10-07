Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $206.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

