Diversified Trust Co Has $6.69 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $88,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 548,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,697. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $9,249,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,228,636.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $9,249,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,228,636.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,932 shares of company stock valued at $74,747,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

