Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.21. 33,285,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,231,141. The company has a market cap of $778.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

