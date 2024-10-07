U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,295,000 after purchasing an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

USB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

