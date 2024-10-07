The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,142. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

