Everpar Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,406. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Barclays reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.