Everpar Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

