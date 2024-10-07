Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.60. 570,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,098. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

