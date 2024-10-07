Everpar Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.27. 212,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

