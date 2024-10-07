Everpar Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,573. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

