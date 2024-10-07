Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,665 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,044,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.16. 121,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.40. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

