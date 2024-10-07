Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.25. 816,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average of $272.86.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

