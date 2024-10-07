Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Herbst Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

LLY traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $901.17. 782,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $900.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.40. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

