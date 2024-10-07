WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.34. 77,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.