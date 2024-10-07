WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. 1,334,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

