WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. 1,334,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.