WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $202.18. 77,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,258. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

