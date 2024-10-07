WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 576 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,572,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $589.48. 729,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.84.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.