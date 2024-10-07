Ehrlich Financial Group Buys 20,822 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group owned 0.10% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. 234,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,731. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

