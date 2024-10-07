13,644 Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Acquired by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275,035 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 186,667 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 980,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,837 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 633,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PREF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.71. 33,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

