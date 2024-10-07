Ehrlich Financial Group Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

