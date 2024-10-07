WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 725,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

