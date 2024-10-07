Ehrlich Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $72.55. 99,565 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

