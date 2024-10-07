Ehrlich Financial Group Invests $515,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 292,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 70,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

