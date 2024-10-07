Ehrlich Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.05. 50,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
