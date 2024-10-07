Ehrlich Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,058. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

