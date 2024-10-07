4,031 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Acquired by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

