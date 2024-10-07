Ehrlich Financial Group Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 586,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,603. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

