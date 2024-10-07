Ehrlich Financial Group Has $372,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
JBBB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 244,225 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
