Davis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 438,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,188. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

