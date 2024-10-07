Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ehrlich Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.97. 849,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,953. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

