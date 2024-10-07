iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. 2,054,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

