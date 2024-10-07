FC Advisory LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,753. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

