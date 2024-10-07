Ehrlich Financial Group Has $644,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 13,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,312. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

