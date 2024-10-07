Ehrlich Financial Group Buys 1,468 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,522,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471,867. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

