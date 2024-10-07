Diversified Trust Co Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.46. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $254.15.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.