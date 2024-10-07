Diversified Trust Co Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 402.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.35. 407,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.