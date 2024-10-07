Ehrlich Financial Group Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 1,086,963 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

