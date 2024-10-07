Ehrlich Financial Group Purchases 13,158 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter.

CMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

