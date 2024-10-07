Davis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,512. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.